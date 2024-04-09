Craftwell Cocktails Adds a Splash of Tropical Bliss With Passion Punch

CORVALLIS, Ore.— Get ready to embark on a tropical taste adventure as Craftwell Cocktails unveils its latest masterpiece: Passion Punch. This exciting addition to Craftwell’s lineup of ready-to-drink craft cocktails is like a sun-soaked getaway in every sip.

This latest addition joins Craftwell’s award-winning lineup of cocktails on draft, including Hibiscus Lemonade, and Peach Mojito. Crafted with real fruit and bursting with good vibes, the Passion Punch bursts with citrus notes of key lime, blood orange, and mandarin zest blended with passion fruit, pomegranate, and a touch of agave.

Nels Jewell-Larsen, co-owner and vice president of business development for 2 Towns Ciderhouse, proudly announces, “We’re thrilled to present Passion Punch—a refreshing and vibrant addition to Craftwell’s lineup of ready to drink cocktails. Crafted with real fruit and a nod to the tropics, it’s a true testament to Craftwell’s dedication to quality, innovation, and taste. Enjoy it chilled or over ice, sip, enjoy and repeat.”

“This Passion Punch captures the vibrant flavors of the tropics,” says Head Cidermaker, Dave Takush. “With zesty citrus notes of key lime, blood orange, and mandarin, coupled with the tropical flavors of passionfruit, this cocktail delivers a vacation in a glass”

Specs: 8.5% ABV

Availability: Passion Punch will be available in ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, and California.

About Craftwell Cocktails

Embodying the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, Craftwell ready-to-drink cocktails are crafted with the same care and expertise that made the 2 Towns Ciderhouse team leaders in using real fruit to create award-winning ciders. Craftwell encourages consumers to live life with flavor and to create their own cocktail moments with easily portable deliciousness. Real, fresh fruit produces real, fresh flavors that are available in canned cocktails, top shelf bottles, on draft, and as non-alcoholic cocktails.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2024/04/04/craftwell-cocktails-adds-a-splash-of-tropical-bliss-with-its-newest-creation-passion-punch/