Craft Collective Sells Rights to Distribute Fiddlehead Products in Massachusetts and Rhode Island to Sheehan Family Companies

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Craft Collective, an independent craft beer distributor serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine, announced today the sale of its rights to distribute Fiddlehead Brewing Company products in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Sheehan Family Companies will begin distributing the brand throughout both states, effective immediately.

“Since starting Craft Collective in 2015, our mission has been to help quality craft producers build their brands and sell their products in New England,” said Adam Oliveri, founder and CEO, Craft Collective. “Working closely with the team at Fiddlehead, we did just that, growing Fiddlehead IPA and Second Fiddle Double IPA into two of the most ubiquitous and loved craft beer brands in our distribution territory.”

Continued Oliveri, “We are very appreciative of Fiddlehead’s trust in our stewardship of their brands and thankful for Matty and the Fiddlehead team’s steadfast commitment to quality. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

Craft Collective first started working with Shelburne, Vermont-based Fiddlehead Brewing Company in 2016 as the brewery’s first distributor outside of Vermont. The craft-exclusive distributor expanded Fiddlehead’s footprint to include Rhode Island in late 2019.

“We are thankful for the partnership with Craft Collective over these last five years,” said Matt Cohen, owner and brewmaster, Fiddlehead Brewing Company. “Their enthusiastic commitment to building our brand buoyed Fiddlehead’s success in distribution outside of Vermont.”

Craft Collective is committed to supporting the lasting growth and evolution of small, independent breweries. This marks only the second time the distributor has sold the rights to a brand in its portfolio.

ABOUT CRAFT COLLECTIVE

Craft Collective is an independent craft beverage distribution company focused on quality, craft producers. We maintain ample refrigeration, a fully climate-controlled warehouse, and refrigerated delivery vehicles. Our people represent our brands with enthusiasm and diligently care for our products. We’re honest, accommodating, and committed to helping craft producers succeed. We work with local, regional, and national brands in craft beer, cider, wine, kombucha, coffee, and more, including Aeronaut, SingleCut, Finback, Idle Hands, Proclamation, Graft Cider, Luna Bay Booch, The Nitro Cart, Anchor & Hope, and more. See our entire portfolio of craft beverages at www.getcraft.co.

For More Information:

https://getcraft.co/