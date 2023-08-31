Craft Beer Meets Musical Artistry – Noah Kahan & Two Roads Release Northern Attitude IPA

STRATFORD, Conn.— Craft brewing meets musical artistry with Two Roads Brewing Co.’s new collaborative brewing project with Vermont native Noah Kahan: Northern Attitude IPA. New England through and through, Northern Attitude IPA is a piney, resinous, 7% ABV IPA inspired by the music that Noah’s fans have come to know and love.

“Noah, his music, and his values embody the same Road Less Traveled mindset we take to crafting beer,” said Collin Kennedy, Director of Marketingof Two Roads. “Noah and Two Roads are both from, and of, New England, wear their regional pride on their sleeves and draw upon that region to inspire their respective crafts. So, teaming up with Noah to create a beer that pays homage to our roots and benefits an important cause in The Busyhead Project was just a natural from the start. Not to mention we have a ton of employees that are huge fans of Noah’s music!”

Two Roads and Kahan worked closely together to create Northern Attitude IPA, from taste profile to package design – all while Kahan is on tour.The beer aims to drive awareness and funds for The Busyhead Project, an organization founded by Kahan that provides resources to mental health organizations dedicated to meeting the needs of marginalized communities with both crisis care and tools for sustainable resilience.

Northern Attitude IPA will first be available at Two Roads’ Stratford, Conn. brewery on September 3rd, but fans can also get a taste at Kahan’s upcoming concert at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Conn. on September 5th and the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on September 6th and 7th. Following the concert, Northern Attitude IPA will be available in 16 oz. 4-packs at retailers within the brewery’s New England footprint, for a suggested retail price of $15.99.

About Two Roads Brewing Co.

Two Roads Brewing Co., launched in 2012, is a privately owned craft beverage company offering a wide-ranging portfolio of beers, canned cocktails, hard seltzers, distilled spirits, and other Road Less Traveled beverages. Located in Stratford Connecticut, Two Roads is ranked 54th among 9,500+ independently owned breweries in the US according to the Brewer’s Association’s 2021 survey.

About Noah Kahan

Over the past year, Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream and has been touted as one of 2023’s biggest and best new artists. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Across his three albums and an EP, Kahan has garnered global renown that includes more than two billion streams, a Platinum Certification for his hit single “Stick Season,” and collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Joy Oladokun, and GRAMMY-nominated artists Julia Michaels and Wesley Schulz of The Lumineers. His widely adored album, Stick Season, is inspired by his New England roots and conveys a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Noah has been on his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America since the album’s release last year, selling half-a-million tickets to date and performing in the biggest venues of his career, with newly announced global dates on the horizon. In June, he released an extended version of Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), which has gone on to surpass sales of the original and shows no signs of slowing down. His latest single, “Dial Drunk,” has already amassed millions of streams and a slew of critical acclaim, cementing Noah Kahan as one of the most successful breakout artists of the year.

