Cingari Family ShopRite Celebrates Summer with the Launch of “Grade Above Pilsner”

STAMFORD, Conn.— Cingari Family ShopRite, the family-owned and operated Connecticut-based supermarket chain, has once again partnered with its neighbor in Stamford, Half Full Brewery, and the result is a new, light, Pilsner Beer just perfect for cool summer enjoyment.

The latest entry in the Grade Above beer line, the aptly named Grade Above Pilsner, is only available at the Cingari Family’s 12 ShopRite locations in Connecticut’s Fairfield and New Haven counties. The two businesses were inspired to craft the unique Pilsner Beer out of a shared passion for delivering exceptional products and customer experiences.

“The whole team at Cingari Family ShopRite was thrilled to work with our friends at Half Full Brewery on another beer collab,” says Tom Cingari Sr., President of Cingari Family ShopRite.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring our customers one-of-a-kind offerings and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy this refreshing beer at their next summer barbecue or lakeside picnic.”

The Grade Above Pilsner from Half Full Brewery is a classic pale lager. It is brewed with Pilsner malt for a slight, bready sweetness and then fermented cold for crisp, clean flavors, and a light mouthfeel. This makes it a clear and refreshing choice for cooling down on hot summer days.

“By combining our brewing expertise with their commitment to customer satisfaction, we have created a Pilsner Beer that captures the essence of summer in every sip,” says Conor Horrigan, Founder of Half Full Brewery. “And being available at Cingari Family ShopRite markets helps us introduce our incredible Half Full beer products to a wider group of Connecticut micro-brew fans.”

Customers will find the new beer available exclusively at Cingari Family ShopRite stores throughout the summer months. It’s easy to locate in the beer aisle, thanks to the patriotic red, white, and blue label designed by Stamford graphic designer, Chris Sainato. The new brew joins other exclusive favorites in the beer aisle, including Grade Above India Pale Ale and Grade Above Golden Ale.

Half Full’s Grade Above Pilsner is now available exclusively at Cingari Family ShopRite supermarkets in Southeastern Connecticut. Stay tuned, as the duo also has plans to release a unique Pumpkin Ale this fall.

About Half Full Brewery

At Half Full Brewery, we believe that together we can make the world a closer, more positive place, and community. We bring the community of Stamford together daily through audacious beers and experiences.

About Cingari Family ShopRite

After losing his job to the Depression, Salvatore Cingari bought an old school bus, loaded it with fresh produce and became a successful grocer. In 1943, he moved to his first building and soon his sons joined him in the business. In 1991 the Cingari’s stores became members of the Wakefern/ShopRite cooperative. Today, the third and fourth generations of Cingari’s own and operate 12 ShopRite locations in Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut. Cingari Family ShopRite is dedicated to supporting the many needs of its community. In a family-owned operation, the family lives and works in the communities it serves, delivering ShopRite’s traditional low prices to customers and offering the kind of customer service and personal touch only a neighbor can provide.

