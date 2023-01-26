Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations.

Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor, Half Full Brewery, to create two unique beers for their customers to enjoy.

Aptly named Grade Above Golden Ale and Grade Above IPA after the Cingari Family’s first foray into grocery: Grade A Market in 1943, the beers are now available in all Cingari Family ShopRite stores across Connecticut.

“Cingari Family ShopRite has always been about community, so we’re really excited to team up with Stamford’s own Half Full Brewery to launch these two beers,” says Tom Cingari Sr, President of Cingari Family ShopRite. “This has been in the works for a while and we’re happy to offer our customers these exclusive, limited-edition brews.”

The Grade Above Golden Ale is brewed with a light malt backbone for a hint of toasty, biscuit flavor, and has a light blonde hue. It is an easy-drinking and approachable brew suitable for any type of beer drinker and all occasions.

The Grade Above IPA is hopped generously in the boil and during fermentation with five different varieties of hops, allowing a complex range of flavors and aromas. Bitterness from the hops balances out the slight caramel flavor from the malt, while still finishing with a crisp mouth feel. The dry hop additions lend notes of tropical citrus and aromatic pine with floral undertones.

“Our collaboration with the Cingari Family and Grade A is our most rewarding collaboration to date due to its focus on local,” says Conor Horrigan, Founder of Half Full Brewery. “The process started by bringing together two local community businesses to figure out what the local consumer would want, building recipes around that, and then leaning on local graphic designer Chris Sainato to design a package to match. Through the adept creative direction of the Cingari’s and recipe writing of our brewers, we were able to deliver two beers that will excite the palate without emptying your bank account.”

The two beers are available exclusively at the Cingari’s 12 ShopRite and Grade A Market locations in Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut.

About Half Full Brewery

At Half Full Brewery, we believe that together we can make the world a closer, more positive place, and community. We bring the community of Stamford together daily through audacious beers and experiences. Want to learn more?

About Cingari Family ShopRite

After losing his job to the Depression, Salvatore Cingari bought an old school bus, loaded it with fresh produce and became a successful grocer. In 1943, he moved to his first building and soon his sons joined him in the business. In 1991 the Cingari’s stores became members of the Wakefern/ShopRite cooperative. Today, the third and fourth generations of Cingari’s own and operate 12 ShopRite locations in Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut. Cingari Family ShopRite is dedicated to supporting the many needs of its community. In a family-owned operation, the family lives and works in the communities it serves, delivering ShopRite’s traditional low prices to customers and offering the kind of customer service and personal touch only a neighbor can provide.

For More Information:

https://www.shoprite.com/sm/pickup/rsid/3000/gradeamarkets/