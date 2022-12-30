Chuckanut Brewery Taps Scarlet Ale

BURLINGTON, Washington – With all the cold, grey weather it’s nice to report there’s a perfect beer to pair with the weather. That’s the Chuckanut Scarlet Ale, known as a ruby style ale in England. This reddish color beer has just the right amount of bitterness to balance out the malts for an all-day tipple. Take a taste and you can just imagine sitting in a warm English pub with friends and a cozy fire in the hearth.

Scarlet Ale is considered uncommon in the world of beers today and Chuckanut is excited to rediscover this old British style, sessionable ale. Using Best Malts Red X, Weyermann’s Carared & Melanoidan malts Chuckanut accentuates the reddish hues in Scarlet Ale. Its medium body is highlighted by toasted malt flavors balanced by the hops making Chuckanut Scarlet Ale a satisfying any-time-of-day sipper. The caramel and toast flavors match roasted meats & poultry. Reubens or grilled cheese sandwiches are super with this ale too! Available in very limited can supply at both Chuckanut locations and on tap at Chuckanut, selected accounts across Puget Sound, Vancouver, WA and Portland, Or.

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers and Ales and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and 2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Room is in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages and have indoor and outdoor seating!

For More Information:

chuckanutbrewery.com