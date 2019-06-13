Champion Brewing Adds Distribution in Michigan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Champion Brewing Company announced today it will expand distribution to Michigan beginning June 20, 2019. This makes the ninth state in which Champion beers will be available to consumers. The Charlottesville,Virginia-based craft brewer will distribute via Imperial Beverage, which offers statewide service.

“Imperial is a family-run company with values similar to Champion,” said Champion Brewing Company owner, Hunter Smith. “We’re glad to reach Champion fans all over the state of Michigan and to work with a company that is so engaged in giving back to its communities.”

Imperial Beverage Beer Category Manager JonSutton said, “We can’t wait to get Shower Beer on shelves and draft faucets across the great craft beer state of Michigan. The Great American Beer Best gold medal winner is certain to be a hit with the discerning craft beer fans in the state.”

In addition to the brand’s well-known Shower Beer,Michigan beer lovers will also find Missile IPA, Czech Lager, True Love MexicanLager, Melee Session IPA, and Champagne Problems Brut Double IPA.

About Champion Brewing Company

ChampionBrewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion BrewingCompany is on pace to brew 10,000 BBLs. Champion has a second Tap Room inRichmond, Virginia and Brasserie Saison, a restaurant on the downtown mall inCharlottesville. Champion beers are distributed in Va., D.C., W. Va., Md.,N.Y., N.C., S.C., Texas and Ky.