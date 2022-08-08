Cape Beverage Partners with Grüvi for New Jersey Distribution

Cape May, NJ — Cape Beverage Distributing is excited to announce the addition of its first non-alcoholic brand to its distribution portfolio: Grüvi. Cape Beverage will begin distributing three popular Grüvi brands to New Jersey retailers starting next month: Non-Alcoholic Juicy IPA, Alcohol-Free Dry Secco, and Alcohol-Free Bubbly Rosé.

“Cape Beverage is very excited to add Grüvi to our portfolio as our first non-alcoholic offering,” says Cape Beverage Brand Manager Chris Verderame. “We can’t wait to spread their award winning products across New Jersey!”

Grüvi launched in 2019 as a family operation, committed to providing quality non-alcoholic beverages and fostering an inclusive community focused on health and wellness. They have quickly become a popular brand amongst consumers, and they even picked up a gold award for one of their non-alcoholic beer offerings at this year’s World Beer Cup.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Cape Beverage,” says Grüvi Founder & CEO Niki Sawni. “Their team truly understands brand building and will be a great partner as we introduce New Jersey to Gruvi’s delicious variety of alcohol free social beverages.”

Shifts in consumer behavior have changed alcohol buying habits, and non-alcoholic brands are on the rise.

Many Americans have cut back or reduced alcohol consumption, and now over 30% of American adults do not consume alcohol. The non-alcohol category itself is expected to grow over 30% in the next few years; in fact, non-alcoholic wine grew nearly 40% in 2021.

Cape Beverage is proud to bring its customers a community-driven, non-alcoholic brand known across North America.

Non-Alcoholic Juicy IPA keeps a hazy color and mouthfeel while delivering a taste of the tropics. Juicy IPA is packed with pineapple and nicely balanced with notes of citrus and a hint of fig.

Alcohol-Free Dry Secco is delicate, floral, and semi-dry with a touch of tartness. It’s also their most popular beverage option, and is completely gluten-free and sulfate-free.

Alcohol-Free Bubbly Rosé is fruity on the nose and pours a light pink hue. Tiny, effervescent bubbles compliment notes of tart, green apple and fresh strawberry. Gluten-free.

Beginning Monday, August 1st, these Grüvi products will be distributed throughout New Jersey. For more information on Grüvi, events, and samplings from Cape Beverage Distributing, you can visit their website at www.capebeverage.com, or call (609) 759-2042.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE:

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Representatives is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Representative and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT GRÜVI:

Founded in 2019, Gruvi is a pioneer in the development of the alcohol free social beverages category. Gruvi is the first, and presently only, horizontally built alcohol free brand, producing NA beers, wines, “no-secco’s” and sangrias. Gruvi’s incredible taste, variety and innovation, makes the pursuit of a non-alcoholic lifestyle compelling and exciting for a wide range of consumer targets. Everything they move forward with will be built upon the brand pillars of taste, variety and innovation.