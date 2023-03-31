Cape Beverage Partners with Dock Street Brewery for New Jersey Distribution

Cape May, NJ — Cape Beverage Distributing is excited to announce the addition of Philadelphia-based brewery Dock Street to its distribution roster. Cape Beverage will begin distributing a number of top brands from Dock Street Brewery across most New Jersey retailers starting April 3rd.

“Dock Street Brewing Company is thrilled to partner with Cape Beverage,” says Dock Street Brewing Company Creative Director, Renata Vesey. “As Philadelphia’s first craft brewery, we have always considered New Jersey a sister state and a second home, and it feels amazing to be in such capable hands with Cape Beverage. They really understand our brand and our goals for reintroducing Dock Street to New Jersey, sharing our story, and getting our award-winning beer on draught lines, in pint glasses, and filling coolers all over the state.”

Dock Street Brewery has cultivated a spectacular reputation for quality and innovation and has had tremendous growth since starting as Philadelphia’s first microbrewery in 1985. The South Philadelphia Brewery is gearing up to expand into a second location in Fishtown, which will be used primarily as a taproom to showcase their variety beers, one-offs, and any other future programs the brewery has in store. Dock Street has 12 different beers on tap, including a rotating selection of staples, seasonals, and one offs, plus a large range of 16 oz. cans available to go in 4-packs.

“We are extremely excited to add a woman-owned, Philadelphia craft brewery to our portfolio for full distribution across New Jersey,” says Cape Beverage Brand Manager, Chris Verderame. “It is very nice to reunite with owner and founder, Rosemarie Certo. In 2008, I worked for a wholesaler that distributed Dock Street across South Jersey. I’m thrilled about their return to market and I know New Jersey consumers are going to feel the same way. Dock Street continues to make world class beer since 1985!”

Cape Beverage looks forward to bringing yet another stellar craft beer brand to more New Jersey consumers. The full list of products to be distributed include:

Bohemian Pilsner is 5.0% ABV and brewed in the style of the original pilsner beers of Bohemia. It contains a grist consisting solely of German pilsner malt is carefully decocted to produce a bright golden color and soft, nutty malt flavor.

Golden IPA is 6% ABV, made with oats and a touch of caramel malt, making it a mouth coating light body balanced with medium bitterness.

King Juice Hazy Double DIPA is 8% ABV. This hazy, sticky, double dry hopped, silky smooth, and perfectly balanced DIPA is brewed with oats, wheat and chock full of Mosaic, Citra, and Centennial.

Futuro Italian Pilsner, is 4.8% ABV. This grist of German Pilsner malt is carefully decocted to develop a delicate and crisp malt base, onto which an assertive noble hop profile is built with frequent kettle additions of Hallertau Tradition, Hallertau Blanc, and Styrian Aurura.

Barracuda is a 4% ABV Berliner Weisse. Brewed with raspberry and hibiscus to lend an alluring rose-colored hue alongside their delightful fruity and floral contribution.

Summer Haze, a 5% ABV Pale Ale. This hazy, straw-hued, light bodied Pale Ale is brewed with Pilsner, Munich, and Flaked Wheat which makes for a silky smooth body with a mildly sweet backbone.

Citrahood, a 7% ABV, New England style IPA brewed with Tangerine puree.

Beginning Monday, April 3rd these Dock Street products will be distributed throughout most counties in New Jersey. For more information on Dock Street Brewery events, and samplings from Cape Beverage Distributing, you can visit their website at www.capebeverage.com, or call (609) 759-2042.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE: Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Representatives are constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Representative and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT DOCK STREET: Dock Street Brewing Company started in 1985 as Philadelphia’s First Craft Brewing Company, and one of the first Craft Breweries in the country, making us a true pioneer of American-made craft beer. We are independently owned, family-run, and woman-owned. To this day, countless craft beer drinkers credit Dock Street as the beer that turned them onto small batch, artisanal beer. We’re known as much for our Award-Winning staples like our Dock Street Bohemian Pilsner or Dock Street Man Full of Trouble Porter as we are for our more experimental styles like Dock Street Barracuda, a deliciously tart ale brewed with raspberry and hibiscus. Our name, Dock Street, was chosen in honor of the seaport district which was, in the late 1700’s, the largest producer of beer in the then-newly-formed country and home to pirates and statesmen alike who sat elbow to elbow enjoying a pint.