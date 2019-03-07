C Squared Ciders Releases Rosé Cider

DENVER — C Squared Ciders announces a new seasonal release, Rosé Cider. Rosé Cider is a blushing beauty, with hints of honeysuckle and spring berry, coming in at 6.0% alcohol by volume.

“Rosé is a marriage of fresh pressed apple and Merlot grape juices, which are co-fermented at cool temperatures. The blend is then aged in neutral oak barrels for six weeks, undergoing a complete malo-lactic conversion. The result is quite dry and more complex than most ciders, with a grape tannic finish, tempered by a pleasant lactic acidity. There is no mistaking the bright apple component up front on the palate, but the finish is reminiscent of a buttery, effervescent, Rosé wine,” says C Squared Ciders co-owner and cidermaker, C. Andrew Brown.

Rosé Cider joins the award winning Siren and Sailor Series from C Squared Ciders, as their spring and summer seasonal. Rosé Cider is available for a very limited time, throughout Colorado and Minnesota, in four pack bottles and on draft.

“Innovation and experimentation have always been the core of C Squared Cider’s identity. Our Rosé may be the first cider of her kind on account of the biological marriage of apples and grapes, through the process of fermentation. She was developed to elevate your cider drinking experience, and I think all Rosé and cider drinkers are in for a real treat.” says co-owner Chad Hatlestad.

For more information on C Squared Ciders, please visit csquaredciders.com.

About C Squared Ciders

C Squared Ciders is a Denver based craft cidery, located in the thriving downtown RiNo Arts District since 2015. We create the highest quality gluten free ciders from non-GMO fresh pressed apples, without any added sugar. The name C Squared symbolizes our commitment to take cider to the next level, in terms of the mainstream acceptance of cider and what cider can become. To do this, we’ve combined our decades of craft brewing experience with cider/winemaking techniques, to bring vibrant new flavors to the world of cider.