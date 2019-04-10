Burly Brewing Co. Hires New Head Brewer

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — BURLY Brewing Company has announced the promotion of assistant brewer, Reno Wilson, to head brewer. This transition includes saying goodbye to Jim Stinson, who has been the master brewer since well before opening.

“Congratulations Reno Wilson on your promotion!” said BURLY owner, George Goodman. He stated that this change will not adversely affect who they are as a brewery but instead will motivate a progressive course of brewing. “Reno is a quality brewer with a splendid palate. BURLY will not be taking a step backward with this development but the opposite; BURLY plans on exploring more tasty deviations of tried and true styles of beer in the days and weeks ahead.”

Reno Wilson, a long time homebrewer, first endeavored into large scale brewing as a volunteer with Gordon Biersch Brewing Company in Plano, Texas. He launched his full brewing career with Red Horn Coffee House and Brewing Company in Cedar Park, Texas, where he spent time working both sides of the business and eventually earned his first full time brewery position. He came to Colorado in the Fall of 2017, and signed on to work with BURLY brewing shortly thereafter.

About BURLY Brewing Co.

BURLY Brewing is located at 680 Atchison Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109. They opened their doors on May 28, 2018 to a great deal of local fanfare. Their passion to create stylistically true craft beer is evident (with some tasty deviations sprinkled in) at their taproom on every visit. With 24 taps all churning out Colorado craft beer, customers are sure to have plenty of options when it comes to their beverage choice. Expect everything from a pale to golden ale all the way to kettle sours and barrel-aged offerings. Since their opening, they have made great strides in an effort to aid the Castle Rock community with events for charitable organizations and individual needs.