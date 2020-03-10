Brindle Haus Brewing Co. Features Local Shelter Dogs on Beer Cans

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Brindle Haus Brewing Co. announced today a special brewing project to raise awareness for adoptable dogs at Rochester Animal Services (RAS), the city shelter, and raise funds for Verona Street Animal Society (VSAS), the non-profit organization that exists to support it.

Brindle Haus has partnered with Verona Street Animal Society to create beer can labels for their NYS Pale Ale. The labels will feature images and information about 12 adoptable dogs. The cans will be unveiled at a special launch party at Brindle Haus Brewery, located at 377 South Union Street in Spencerport, New York, on Saturday, March 14th at 2pm. The event is open to the public and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Representatives from Verona Street Animal Society will be onsite with information about VSAS and RAS.

“Since opening Brindle Haus, our intention has always been to support dog rescue organizations in various ways,” said Kristine Boothe, Brindle Haus owner. “We’ve hosted multiple fundraisers in the past that have always been successful, but we were looking to do something different and a little more exciting. We were toying with the idea of putting dogs on can labels when some of our followers sent us a news article about a brewery in Florida that did something similar, so we just decided to do it. We thought this would be the perfect way to highlight some of the shelter dogs looking for their forever homes. Most rescues are foster based and there are very few shelters in this area, so we really wanted to give Verona Street Animal Society some exposure. We’re also hoping other breweries in the area will follow suit and make this a trend. As for the beer, we’re really excited to use our NYS Pale Ale for this project. It’s brewed with all New York State malt and hops, and we couldn’t think of a better beer to highlight the dogs of Rochester.”

“We are very excited to partner with Brindle Haus on this creative campaign to bring awareness to Rochester’s adoptable animals, said Jennifer Brown, Board Chairperson, Verona Street Animal Society. “Their amazing generosity will help save lives, as this isn’t just about the few dogs who are seen through this wonderful campaign, but ALL of them. VSAS could not do what we do without such community support. There are so many ways to make an impact and we hope this campaign inspires others to see how they can make a difference.”

The NYS Pale Ale can be found at the Brewery and wherever Brindle Haus beers are sold. It will be available while supplies last. A portion of the proceeds of all can and pint sales will be donated to Verona Street Animal Society. Funds raised will go to Rochester Animal Services to support pet adoption, spay and neuter, dog playgroups and in-shelter enrichment, foster care, pet owner assistance, and much more.

About Brindle Haus Brewing

Brindle Haus Brewing was founded in Spencerport, New York in 2017. What started as one person’s love for brewing beer has grown into a family-friendly (including fur babies) brewery that is dedicated to helping out the Greater Rochester community. A microbrewery, all craft

beers are brewed on premises using locally sourced ingredients. For more information, please visit brindlehausbrewing.com and follow us at facebook.com/BrindleHausBrewing, and instagram.com/brindlehausbrewing.

About Verona Street Animal Society

Verona Street Animal Society (VSAS), officially The Friends of the Verona Street Animal Shelter, Inc., is a non-profit organization that provides resources including fundraising and marketing support to Rochester Animal Services. These resources enable Rochester Animal Services to more effectively serve the public’s animal care and control, pet sterilization, and pet adoption interests. Rochester Animal Services (RAS) is a municipal animal care and control organization committed to reuniting missing pets with owners, finding new homes for unclaimed pets, facilitating pet retention through outreach and assistance, encouraging compliance with local pet laws, and promoting pet sterilization. For more information, please visit vsas.org and follow us at facebook.com/VeronaStAnimalSociety and instagram.com/vsas_ras.

For More Information: https://www.brindlehausbrewing.com/