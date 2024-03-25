Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House & South Central Brewing Co. Announce “Los Farmworkers” Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Latino-owned breweries: Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House, and South Central Brewing Company team up with famed cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz, to release Los Farmworkers, a collaboration beer supporting the United Farm Workers labor union (UFW).

Los Farmworkers is the fifth release in a series of beers benefitting nonprofit organizations supporting the migrant worker community. The series kicked off in 2020 with Los Vendors, a beer raising funds for a cash assistance program providing cash cards to undocumented street vendors struggling through the pandemic. The pineapple-mango wheat ale recipe was inspired by frutero (fruit vendor) menus, which feature tropical fruits as mainstay offerings.

Los Farmworkers marks the first time in UFW history the labor union collaborates with breweries. As longtime advocates for social justice, the breweries participating are honored and excited to leverage their brand in support of the United Farm Workers.

Los Farmworkers will be released on Saturday, March 30, at the Brewjeria Company brewery in Pico Rivera. Doors open at 2 pm. Beer will be available on draft and in 16 oz 4-pack cans to-go. Los Farmworkers will also be available at select retailers around Los Angeles. Buyers can also purchase beer online at brewjeriacompany.com and pick up to-go or have it shipped (only available in CA).

About Brewjeria Company

Brewjeria Company is a Latino and POC owned brewery in Pico Rivera that is dedicated to brewing quality ales with culture and community as key ingredients. The term Brewjeria is a ‘Spanglish’ word combining the English word “Brew” with the suffix of the Spanish word “Brujeria,” which means witchcraft. Brewjeria is the swirling chemistry of ideas, language, culture, science and spirituality intertwined in wonder and community. The self proclaimed “Brewjos” (founders), which is a Spanglish term combining brewer and sorcerer, have over a decade of experience working for nonprofit organizations and have built a strong network with professionals committed to working with underserved communities in the Greater Los Angeles.

For More Information:

