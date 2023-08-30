Brewbound Podcast: What’s Next for New England IPAs

As Brewbound’s next Brew Talks event in Denver approaches, this week we replay a Brew Talks Boston conversation exploring what’s next for hazy IPAs.

Vitamin Sea Brewing founder Dino Funari, Wormtown Brewery president and general manager Kimberly Golinski, Mighty Squirrel Brewing co-founder Naveen Pawar and Samuel Adams taproom head brewer Megan Parisi share where they believe the style is going, how New England craft breweries are approaching hazies and what maturity means in the market where it originated.

Plus, Justin and Zoe recap Firestone Walker’s annual business planning meeting. They also play a game of Another Round or Tabbing Out, discussing White Claws entry into non-alcoholic seltzer.

