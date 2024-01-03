Brewbound Podcast: What Even Happened in 2023?

Fellow beer industry journalists Kate Bernot and Christopher Shepard join the Brewbound Podcast to recall the bev-alc/non-alc crossover brand madness of 2023, craft beer’s stormy seas and a potentially grim outlook for draft beer sales.

The conversation isn’t all doom and gloom, as the crew discusses positive developments in taproom hospitality and non-alcoholic beer options.

