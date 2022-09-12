Brewbound Podcast: TRU Colors Closes, 2 Big Distribution Deals Made and Allagash to Move its Taproom

The Brewbound team discusses the closure of TRU Colors, the craft brewery that hired rival gang members to work together but whose mission was marred by violence.

The team also looks at two big distribution deals — Reyes entering its 10th market and Scout and Columbia teaming up in Idaho — and Allagash’s future plans to move its taproom.

