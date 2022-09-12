Brewbound Podcast: TRU Colors Closes, 2 Big Distribution Deals Made and Allagash to Move its Taproom

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

The Brewbound team discusses the closure of TRU Colors, the craft brewery that hired rival gang members to work together but whose mission was marred by violence.

The team also looks at two big distribution deals — Reyes entering its 10th market and Scout and Columbia teaming up in Idaho — and Allagash’s future plans to move its taproom.

Listen to the episode above or on popular platforms iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.

back
09/13: BevNET Industry Meetup in San Diego 09/15: Taste Radio Industry Meetup in Austin, TX 10/06: Brew Talks Denver 2022 11/29: Brewbound Live Winter 2022 - Day 1 11/30: Brewbound Live Winter 2022 - Day 2
View the Full Content Calendar