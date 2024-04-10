Brewbound Podcast: Topa Topa, Match Point and That’s Delicious Financials on What’s Working for Craft

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features a 3-pack of conversations from the California Craft Beer Summit.

Topa Topa founder and CEO Jack Dyer discusses what’s working for the fast-growing, Ventura-based craft brewery. Then, Match Point Brewing co-founder Simon Chen shares the Albany-based brewery’s path to opening a taproom and also connecting with consumers in his hometown.

Finally, That’s Delicious Financials founder Drew Kearns explains why he’s optimistic about the craft brewing industry, as well as the most difficult conversations he’s hearing on the financial side of the business.

The Brewbound team also reviews the latest headlines, including positive beer category trends and Tilray Brands’ Q3 earnings report.

On Another Round or Tabbing Out, Jess and Justin answer whether they’d buy a $1,300 fridge for their cross-category chilling needs. Then Zoe shares why it might be lemon’s time, if it ever isn’t.

Listen here and on all popular podcast platforms.