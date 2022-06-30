Brewbound Podcast: The Week in Brewery M&A; Plus, New Belgium & Bell’s DEI Director Courtney Simmons

The Brewbound team discusses the pending sale of Stone Brewing to Sapporo, the auction sale of Modern Times to an affiliate of Brewery X, the end of the beer distributor worker strike in Philly, and a celebrity endorsement opportunity for Athletic Brewing.

This week’s featured guest is Courtney Simmons, diversity, equity and inclusion director for New Belgium and Bell’s. Simmons shares details of the company’s Poured for All bar and restaurant free training initiative, how to spot “rainbow washing” and helping guide the two craft breweries’ employees through a merger.

“Some of the of first questions we should be asking are what are we not doing in our organizations? Who are we not reaching? Who are we missing?” Simmons said. “And then that conversation extends beyond within our four walls to our taprooms and the spaces where we’re meeting people and creating community.”

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.