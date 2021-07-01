Brewbound Podcast: The One Word You Should Never Say on a Slow News Day

With the July 4 holiday approaching, the Brewbound team discusses slow days that turn into news-filled days. Such as Monday, when Anheuser-Busch InBev announced the promotion of Brendan Whitworth to U.S. CEO and North America zone president.

The gang also looks at recent legislative moves in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as the closure of two quarter-of-a-century old craft beer bars. Other topics include alcoholic gummies, NFTs, Pepsi’s interest in Rockstar alcoholic offerings, an IRI pop quiz, bad math, and major life changes.

