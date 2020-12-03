Brewbound Podcast: The Brewbound Live Schedule Reveal

With the annual Brewbound Live business conference less than two weeks away, the Brewbound team shares the schedule for the two-day event during the latest edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

Brewbound Live on December 14 and 15 will feature discussions from New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer, Denizens Brewing co-founder Julie Verratti and market research firm Nielsen and Nielsen CGA, as well as panel discussions with leaders from retailers (goPuff, Walgreens), emerging beverage companies (Five Drinks, Lone River Beverage Company, Cann, Future Proof) and more.

The conference will also delve into mental health issues in the beer industry, with psychiatrists and authors Carlin Barnes and Marketa Wills, and Allagash Brewing HR director Celine Frueh and Hidden Springs Ale Works co-owner and psychotherapist Jacqueline Warner Garman.

Day One will wrap with a happy hour and networking opportunity with industry leaders, including Tomme Arthur (the Lost Abbey, Port Brewing, The Hop Concept, Tiny Bubbles), Sinead Carey (Wine Warehouse), Dharma Tamm (Rogue Ales & Spirits), Donn Bichsel Jr. (3 Tier Beverages) and more.

The conference will wrap up December 15 with a toast, featuring business leaders who have made a difference in 2020, including Allagash founder Rob Tod, Crowns & Hops founders Benny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, Border X and Mujeres Brew House founders David and Carmen Favela, Brewability founder Tiffany Fixter and Beer Kulture president and CEO Latiesha Cook.

Brewbound Live is free for subscribers to Brewbound.com.

Also on this post-Thanksgiving episode of the podcast, the Brewbound team discusses Thanksgiving eve trends and the latest headlines.

