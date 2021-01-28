Brewbound Podcast: State Guild Leaders Discuss 2021 Priorities

Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, state guild leaders from California, Oregon and Minnesota discuss their legislative priorities in 2021 and the challenges ahead for their members.

Featured guests include:

Lori Ajax, the new executive director of the California Craft Brewers Association

Leia Ostermann Bailey, associate executive director of the California Craft Brewers Association

Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild

Christina LaRue, executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild

The guild leaders share their key legislative agendas, the challenges of educating public health officials, looming state excise tax battles and more.

The Brewbound team also breaks down the latest news stories, including Boston Beer’s Super Bowl ad, Pabst pausing production of Olympia, the legacy of Untappd and much more.

Editor’s Note: This podcast was recorded prior to the resignations of executives Jeff Krum and Natalie Gershon from Duvel Moortgat USA and Boulevard Brewing Company and additional accusations of management’s mishandling of workplace and sexual harassment came to light.

