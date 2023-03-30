Brewbound Podcast: Russian River’s Natalie Cilurzo and Oak Park Brewing’s Rodg Little Live from the CCBA Summit

Live from the California Craft Beer Summit, the Brewbound team catches up with Russian River’s Natalie Cilurzo on the 2023 launch of Pliny the Younger triple IPA, the brewery’s shift from sours to lagers and more. Plus, Oak Park Brewing’s Rodg Little discusses the Sacramento brewery’s mission, the People’s beer and much more.

The Brewbound team also catches up on the latest news, including New Belgium’s takeover of Constellation Brands’ Virginia production facility, rumors/speculation of a Boston Beer Company sale to Heineken, and another game of “Another Round or Tabbing Out.”

Listen to the interviews in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.