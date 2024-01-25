Brewbound Podcast: Road Reports, Private Equity Deals and More Leadership Changes

The Brewbound team reconvenes after a week of West Coast travels to discuss the latest bev-alc industry news.

Zoe reports back on the themes coming out of this year’s CiderCon in icy Portland, Oregon, and then she and Jess share takeaways from the Beer Industry Summit in San Diego resort city Coronado.

Justin joins the duo to break down the big news of the last week, including a craft-on-craft deal in New England, a private equity firm selling part of its stake in Mikkeller, a CEO change at Sapporo-Stone Brewing, another Heineken exec joining Lagunitas’ c-suite and an update on the bidding for Anchor, including a Fritz Maytag sighting.

Plus, the team plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on the return of the Coors Light train for the Super Bowl and a comparison of ready-to-drink offerings to craft beer.

Listen here and on all popular podcasting platforms.