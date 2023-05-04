Brewbound Podcast: Rhinegeist Leaders Discuss Leadership Shakeup, Path Forward

Rhinegeist co-founder Bryant Goulding and interim CEO Adam Bankovich explain the change in leadership at the Cincinnati craft brewery that led to Bankovich’s promotion. They share their vision for the brewery’s next phase and how to tap into its full potential.

Goulding shares his experience in trying to step back from the day-to-day operations of the brewery and let others take the brewery to the next level.

Bankovich, who joined Rhinegeist as chief commercial officer in October 2022, dives into what he’s learned during his first six months at the brewery and why it’s OK to be vulnerable.

“We’re a much larger company than we were 10 years ago, stating the obvious, so some of the things really do need to have a little more rigor and discipline behind them,” Bankovich said. “That being said, it’s always been important to me to add a level of transparency and understanding so people understand the why behind what we’re doing, so that’s been my focus over the past six months.

“This complex, diverse company that we have here, everybody needs to take a pause and know that what we did for the past 10 years isn’t what’s going to take us to the next 10, and it’s worth re-evaluating things and asking questions and figuring out what else we can do together,” he continued.

Goulding and Bankovich also define “geistiness,” a word used to describe the Rhinegeist spirit of embracing individuality, ambition and creativity.

