Brewbound Podcast: Pilot Project’s Dan Abel & Glenn Allen Share Plans for Milwaukee Brewery

Chicago brewery incubator Pilot Project recently acquired the former Milwaukee Brewing Company (MKE) facility in Wisconsin. Pilot Project’s Dan Abel and Glenn Allen share their plans for the production facility and how the expansion will affect the bev-alc producers they work with and open the door to additional suppliers.

Plus the Brewbound team discusses Boston Beer’s Q3 earnings call, including the company’s fourth category ambitions, the $27.1 million non-cash impairment charge on the Dogfish Head trademark, and the company’s focus shifting from fuller-flavor hard seltzers to lighter flavors.

