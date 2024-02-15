Brewbound Podcast: MikMak’s Rachel Tipograph on the Post-Drizly Bev-Alc E-Commerce Landscape

MikMak founder and CEO Rachel Tipograph joins the Brewbound Podcast to analyze what’s next for beverage-alcohol e-commerce in a post-Drizly world.

MikMak is a software analytics company that helps alcohol companies funnel their business to retailers in compliance with regulations. Tipograph shared that bev-alc companies found out about Uber shutting down Drizly at the same time as the general public.

In the aftermath of Drizly, Tipograph believes Uber Eats, Instacart and ReserveBar will absorb Drizly’s market share. As for alcohol companies, many have quickly transitioned away from the platform, she added.

In addition to this conversation, the Brewbound team talks about the latest headlines, including lawsuits against Boston Beer over its employee non-compete clause, independent craft brewers’ growth in the convenience channel, and Two Robbers’ shift from hard seltzer to spirits-based canned cocktails. The team also plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on 1990s hip-hop nostalgia permeating RTDs.

Listen here and on all popular podcasting platforms.