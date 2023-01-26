Brewbound Podcast: How Well Do You Know Your Brewbound Coworkers?

To celebrate the Brewbound Podcast reaching 100 episodes, Justin, Jess and Zoe break the format to see how well they know each other (or don’t) after all these years. Brewbound Insider newsletter writer Sean McNulty joins the festivities as quizmaster.

The team also breaks down the latest news, including full-year off-premise IRI sales data, wholesaler consolidation, and the Fireball/Sazerac class action lawsuit.

Listen to the full interview in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.

