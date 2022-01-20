Brewbound Podcast: How to Sell More Beer Via E-Commerce in 2022

Rabobank beverage analyst Bourcard Nesin joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss his report breaking down e-commerce alcohol sales in 2021 and the opportunities that await brewers in the space and tips for how to succeed.

The Brewbound team also discusses the latest headlines, including a leadership change at the top for Deschutes Brewery, 2021 off-premise sales, the postponement of Russian River’s Pliny the Younger release and more.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics for the new year? Email podcast@brewbound.com.