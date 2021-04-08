Brewbound Podcast: How 2020 Shook Out for Craft Brewers

The COVID-19 pandemic created a lot of hardships for craft brewers in 2020.

Those challenges are evident in the Brewers Association’s (BA) annual production report, which revealed a 9% decline in brewery volumes, as well as declines in volume share, craft retail dollar value, craft dollar share, and the number of craft brewing jobs.

On the latest edition of the Brewbound Podcast, Justin Kendall and Jess Infante dive into the numbers and discuss how long it may be before the industry returns to growth.

The Brewbound team also recap a BA-heavy news week, including the cancellation of the in-person Great American Beer Festival tasting event for the second consecutive year, the formation of a trade group for brewers guild leaders, and the rise of political action committees in the brewing industry.

Kendall and Infante also air their grievances with April Fool’s Day press releases and share tips for breweries to write more effective press releases.

