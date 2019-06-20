Brewbound Podcast Episode 41: Brew Gentlemen’s Matt Katase on Flagships and Annual Goal Setting

While many small breweries have elected to chase rotating draft handles with a “flavor of the week” approach to beer making, Pennsylvania’s Brew Gentlemen is taking a more traditional path forward: building a flagship brand.

The decision to invest in a flagship-centric business model at a time when many consumers are clamoring for “what’s new,” has its advantages, according to Katase.

“Because we’re small, and most of the volume is sold right out of our doors, we have a lot of face-to-face with our customers,” he said.

According to Katase, most customers would sample new offerings while on-site, but walk out the door with Brew Gentlemen’s year-round flagship IPA, General Braddock’s.

“Our accounts, they’re getting tired too,” he said. “They want some consistency too.”

Approximately 50 percent of what Brew Gentlemen currently makes is General Braddock’s IPA, and that enables the company to improve its efficiency both inside and outside of the brewery.

“Even just the conversations we’re able to have with accounts is, ‘We know you’re getting a General Braddock’s, so let’s talk about other stuff,’ and work on the relationship,” he said.

In episode 41 of the Brewbound Podcast, Brew Gentlemen Matt Katase discusses his flagship philosophy and explains why Brew Gentleman identifies “themes” to help guide the company at the start of every year. He also shares the company’s expansion plans and contemplates the future of beer retailing.

