Brewbound Podcast Episode 25: Peter Bissell on Never Slowing Down and Continuous Improvement

Peter Bissell is a sound-bite machine.

When he’s not running one of Maine’s most popular craft breweries or spending quality time with his family, the energetic co-founder of Bissell Brothers — which he and brother, Noah Bissell, opened in December 2013 – is constantly learning and discovering new ways to improve the way his company conducts business.

Over the years, he’s tapped into lessons from entrepreneurs such as Peter Thiel, marketers like Ryan Holiday or New York Times bestselling authors like Daniel Coyle. Those teachings have helped shape his thinking around business, consumerism and growth strategies.

But maybe after Peter listens to himself on this week’s episode, he’ll consider writing a book on the business lessons he has learned while building brewing, distributing and restaurant ventures.

And while most Brewbound Podcast listeners won’t be able to easily procure a four-pack of Bissell’s hazy flagship, The Substance — which has become one of the most coveted New England-style IPAs in the U.S. – they will be able to tap into some of the more notable business anecdotes he shared during our interview, which was conducted at the Bissell Brothers production facility in Portland, Maine, earlier this month.

Here’s a small sampling of what to expect from Peter in episode 25:

“Competition in all aspects of our life has never been higher. Someone is going to take what’s yours if you don’t keep your finger on that pulse and keep learning.”

“Nothing good happens from stasis.”

“The second you start settling and coasting, someone younger and hungrier than you is going to take your job.”

