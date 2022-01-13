Brewbound Podcast: Craft Brewers Joining the Non-Alc Beer Movement

Midway through Dry January, three craft brewers discuss their new non-alcoholic offerings and why these new products make sense both this month and the rest of the year. Deschutes’ Veronica Vega, AleSmith’s Brandon Richards and Notch’s Chris Lohring join the Brewbound team to talk about their N/A beers and the development behind them.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics for the new year? Email podcast@brewbound.com.