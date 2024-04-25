Brewbound Podcast: Bump Williams Consulting on Q1 Beer Trends, What to Watch This Summer

Bump Williams Consulting’s Dave Williams and Brian “BK” Krueger explore Q1 beer category trends, the stickiness of 2023’s shifts caused by the Bud Light fiasco, the creep up of pricing, regional cider growth and the dampening of Dry January but continued growth of non-alc beer.

They also share what they’re watching for the remainder of the year.

Plus, the Brewbound team reports from the floor of the Craft Brewers Conference in Las Vegas and recap the first day of the largest meeting of craft brewers.

Jess, Justin and Zoe also recap the new strategic alliance between Black-owned breweries Full Circle and Crowns and Hops.

Listen here and on all popular podcast platforms.