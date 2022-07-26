Brewbound Podcast: Bump Williams Consulting Breaks Down Craft Trends Halfway Through 2022

Bump Williams Consulting’s Dave Williams and Brian “BK” Krueger break down craft’s performance at the halfway point of 2022 and the opportunities available to suppliers. Williams and Krueger also shared insights on craft’s top growth area hazy and imperial IPAs.

“The IPA umbrella is big enough where you do see a lot of rotation taking place — people trying new brands, people trying a brand they haven’t had from a familiar name,” Dave Williams, VP of analytics and insights for Bump Williams Consulting, said. “So I think there’s always a chance to get that trial out there, the hardest part is getting that repeat after that trial.”

“When we’re talking hazies and imperials, you have to prove yourself in a smaller format,” Brian “BK” Krueger, Bump Williams Consulting’s VP of business development and portfolio strategy, added. “Not being just 19.2s as that smaller format, but then sixes and then move your way up so you build that demand.”

Also in this episode, the Brewbound team talks Boston Beer’s Truly tough Q2, wholesaler grievances and more.

