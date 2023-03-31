Brewbound Podcast BONUS EPISODE: Full Circle Brewing and Societe Brewing Live from the CCBA Summit

On this special bonus episode of the Brewbound podcast, the Brewbound team talks with Full Circle Brewing and Societe Brewing live at the California Craft Beer Summit in Sacramento.

Full Circle marketing manager Adam Band and brewer Mike Sumaya talk about what’s changed at the Fresno, California-based, Black-owned brewery since new ownership took over in 2016. The duo also discuss the success of building a community through crowdfunding, and the strategy behind the company’s unique distribution map.

Societe Brewing co-founder and CEO Doug Constantiner discusses how the San Diego brewery has changed over its decade of life and how the company keeps things fresh while maintaining its core value to “make great beer.” Plus, Constantiner gives an update on the state of craft in California and the biggest challenges brewers are facing now.

Listen to both conversations in-full in the episode above, and on popular podcast platforms.

