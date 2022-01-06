Brewbound Podcast: Ball Kicks the Can Down the Road

Ball Corporation has postponed the implementation of its new minimum order quantities and warehousing policy until March 1 after conversations with the Brewers Association and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). Then, the newly reunited Brewbound team discusses more headlines, including Topo Chico Ranch Water, Troy Aikman’s Eight Lager, and Pabst’s social media attention grab.

