Brewbound Podcast: Ball Kicks the Can Down the Road

Ball Corporation has postponed the implementation of its new minimum order quantities and warehousing policy until March 1 after conversations with the Brewers Association and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). Then, the newly reunited Brewbound team discusses more headlines, including Topo Chico Ranch Water, Troy Aikman’s Eight Lager, and Pabst’s social media attention grab.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics for the new year? Email podcast@brewbound.com.