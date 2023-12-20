Brewbound Podcast: AriZona Emerges as a Twisted Tea Challenger

AriZona Hard Tea VP of sales Lou Fabiano joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the opportunity for the hard tea challenger brand as it attempts to cut into Boston Beer Company’s 90% stranglehold on the market with Twisted Tea.

Fabiano shares how AriZona has grown to 2.5 million cases this year and why he believes the brand could eventually hold 20-25% share of the segment in the future.

The Brewbound team also breaks down the latest news, including the Brewers Association’s year-end recap and NIQ’s latest consumer insights. Plus, the trio plays Another Round or Tabbing Out with a focus on CPG’s encroachment on bev-alc.

Listen above and on all popular podcasting platforms.