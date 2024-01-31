Brewbound Podcast: An Exit Interview with Naomi Neville of Allagash Brewing

Naomi Neville is departing Allagash Brewing after 14 years of leading and building its sales team. She has helped turn the Portland, Maine-headquartered craft brewery into a regional powerhouse and the Allagash White brand into a flagship with relevance across the country.

Neville shares her experience building the Allagash brand, reflects on the last decade-plus of craft and dishes on where she sees the segment going and what’s next for her.

The Brewbound team also discusses the latest news, including Anheuser-Busch’s taproom closures and craft strategy, the growing issues between breweries and landlords, and beer’s relevancy problem. Jess, Zoe and Justin also play Another Round or Tabbing Out on the latest Super Bowl ad fare from A-B.

Listen here and on all popular podcasting platforms.