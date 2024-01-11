Brewbound Podcast: AFicioNAdo Founder Meagen Anderson on Creating the Non-Alc Training and Certification Program

Meagen Anderson, the founder and CEO of AFicioNAdo (AFNA), joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the formation of the training and certification program for professionals in the adult non-alcoholic beverage space.

Anderson shares her own journey to NA, how retailers are strategizing around the products and what it means for future generations.

The Brewbound team also looks back at the big headlines of the last couple of weeks, including Asahi’s planned acquisitions of Octopi Brewing, the latest on the Tree House shareholder lawsuit, Flying Fish Brewing’s bankruptcy filing and leadership changes at Allagash. The team also plays Another Round or Tabbing Out.



Listen here and on all popular podcasting platforms.