Brewbound Podcast: A Three Tier Reality Check

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features a replay of the Brew Talks Boston three-tier reality check conversation with Dogfish Head’s Sam Calagione, Total Wine & More’s Andrea Starr, Burke Distributing’s Kristen Burke and Bump Williams Consulting’s Dave Williams.

They discuss the state of the market, their current priorities, their approach to new brands and suppliers, and much more.

Plus, Zoe and Justin review the latest news, including Sierra Nevada’s 2024 strategy, as well as NBWA chief economist Lester Jones’ check-in on the state of the U.S. beer industry.

Zoe and Justin also play Another Round or Tabbing, including the encroachment of CPG brands such as Eggo and KFC into bev-alc.

