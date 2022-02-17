Brewbound Podcast: A Rash of Closures, A Big Rumor & The Treasury Report

The Brewbound team is joined by Selling Craft Beer’s Sean McNulty to discuss several brewery closures, including Modern Times’ plans to shutter four locations, the rumored deal between Constellation Brands and energy drink maker Monster, and the Treasury’s report on competition in the alcohol industry.

The team looks at why we’ve seen several high-profile closures, whether there is any relief on the way and the reasons why this trend isn’t likely to slow down. They also look at the latest rumors on a tie up between Monster and Constellation, the Treasury’s competition report and much more.

