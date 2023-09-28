Brewbound Podcast: A Field Report From the Great American Beer Festival

Fresh back from Denver, Justin and Zoe recap their experiences at the Great American Beer Festival. Jess quizzes them on the beers, the booths and the vibe of this year’s fest.

Plus, stick around for a Brew Talks replay of our conversation on the health of national draft beer, featuring Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione, Buffalo Wild Wings director of beverage strategy and innovation Jason Murphy, and Tamarron Consulting co-founder and president Lori Scheiffler.

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including Apple, Google Play and Spotify.

Send questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast to podcast@brewbound.com.