Brewbound Podcast: 3 Up 3 Down with Stephanie Roatis and Mary Mills

3 Tier Beverages’ Mary Mills and Stephanie Roatis break down the early year data, including positive cider trends in convenience, non-alc trends, hard seltzer rationalization and much more. They also get into the growing trend of private label hard seltzer and whether anyone can break through the hard coffee curse.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses the potential strike at Anheuser-Busch InBev’s U.S. breweries (note: this was recorded before the tentative agreement was reached Wednesday evening), and they play Another Round or Tabbing Out on the chances of Michelob Ultra challenger brands staking a claim of the better-for-you beer market.

Listen here and on all popular podcast platforms.