Brewbound Headed to California Craft Brewers Association Summit

The Brewbound team will head to the California Craft Brewers Association’s (CCBA) Summit in Sacramento from March 20-22.

Brewbound editor Justin Kendall, managing editor Jess Infante and reporter Zoe Licata will record podcast interviews from the “Brewbound Studio” on the expo floor throughout the day on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kendall will also moderate a Tap Talk conversation with Wild Fields Brewhouse founders Ryan and Jacque Fields about launching the brewery during the pandemic, the importance of being a strong community member, and what’s next for their business. The conversation starts at 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 21.

Additionally, other members of the Brewbound team will conduct Elevator Talk interviews with brands throughout the two-day summit. Elevator Talk is a video series that showcases up-and-coming producers in the beverage industry hosted by Brewbound’s parent company, BevNET. Learn more here.

Breweries, retailers and wholesalers interested in connecting with Brewbound at the expo are welcome to visit the Brewbound Studio at the expo or reach out ahead of the show at getintouch@brewbound.com.

Look for coverage of the CCBA Summit on Brewbound.com in late March.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.