Brewbound Frontlines: Leaders in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Segment Discuss Strategy and Growth

Leaders from brands in the fast-growing non-alcoholic beer segment will join the September 17th edition of Brewbound Frontlines for a discussion on consumer adoption, brand building and the effect of the pandemic on sales.

Panelists include Eric Ottaway, CEO, Brooklyn Brewery; Bill Shufelt, founder, Athletic Brewing Co.; and an executive from Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Year-to-date through early August, dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer offerings in off-premise retailers have increased 38.8% over the same period in 2019, to $108.9 million, according to market research firm IRI. Craft non-alcoholic beer’s trends are even stronger — dollar sales of craft non-alc offerings are up 382.4% year-to-date, according to IRI.

Until recently, the non-alc segment was dominated by a handful of brands from international beer manufacturers, but several regional craft breweries have launched non-alcoholic offerings in the past few years. Brooklyn Brewery debuted its non-alc beer Special Effects last year. Also in 2019, Heineken N.V.-owned Lagunitas launched Hoppy Refresher, a hopped sparkling water without alcohol. Non-alc-dedicated brewery Athletic was founded in 2017 in Stratford, Connecticut, and has expanded operations this year to a second brewery in San Diego, California.

And the segment is getting even more crowded: Boston Beer announced it will launch a Samuel Adams-branded, non-alc IPA called Just the Haze in 2021. Canadian non-alcoholic brewer Partake has also closed on a $4 million funding round that will help it expand in the U.S.

Brewbound Frontlines is live-streamed every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on Brewbound.com. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560. To watch this series, please subscribe to Brewbound.

View the Brewbound Frontlines livestream page & set a reminder to tune in >>

About Brewbound Frontlines

Brewbound Frontlines is a weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry. Frontlines is an extension of Brewbound’s leading B2B industry reporting. New episodes stream Thursdays at 3 p.m. EST at Brewbound.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.