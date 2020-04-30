Brewbound Frontlines: Deschutes, Harpoon Discuss Long-Term Implications of COVID-19

This week’s Brewbound Frontlines panel discussion features Mass. Bay Brewing co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary and Deschutes Brewery founder Gary Fish. These leaders will share how they’re responding to current challenges as well as discuss long-term implications for the beer industry.

For more than three decades, Deschutes and Harpoon have weathered recessions, the craft beer shakeout of the 1990s and other business challenges to become two of the largest craft breweries in the U.S. They’ve innovated to grow beyond beer — Deschutes launched Modified Theory, a cocktail-inspired FMB, and Harpoon is now joined under the Mass. Bay umbrella by the UFO and Clown Shoes beer brands, Arctic Summer hard seltzer and City Roots cider. Both companies have opened satellite taprooms in states outside their home market.

How are they adapting to the latest challenges posed by the novel coronavirus? How are they maintaining carefully crafted employee cultures while staff members are scattered? How are they using the lessons of the last three decades to survive the current challenges? Tune in to find out.

Watch future Brewbound Frontlines virtual panels live on Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.