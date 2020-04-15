Brewbound Frontlines: A Virtual Panel Discussion This Thursday at 3PM ET

As the craft beer industry navigates the complexities the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on the on-premise channel, Brewbound is gathering leaders to discuss how brewers nationwide are approaching the circumstances.

Join us this Thursday, April 16 at 3 p.m. ET for a live streamed virtual panel discussion with leaders from breweries in states where social distancing measures have not yet been put in place by state order.

Our guests will be:

Nick Cervine, Corporate Accounts Manager, Exile Brewing Company, Des Moines, Iowa

Angie Pelton, Owner, Six Shooter Hospitality, North Dakota

Sean Mossman, Director of Sales and Marketing, COOP Ale Works, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

We’ll discuss industry conditions in these markets, how the pandemic is affecting them, and how consumers have reacted over the past month. Join the interactive conversation and learn how these leaders’ companies are working through these unprecedented times.

Watch the Virtual Panel Discussion >>

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.