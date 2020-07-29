Brewbound Business Model Shifting to Subscription

To our valued readers and members of the industry:

We created Brewbound to be a source of community, insights and growth for the beer industry. Since inception, we have made it our mission to keep this industry informed of the latest news, trends, challenges and innovations. Through independent journalism on Brewbound, our conferences, job boards, podcasts, live-stream events and personal interactions, we provide the industry with information that informs better business decisions and our events help connect people.

Your support and sponsorship of our content, events, job boards and advertising products has been and continues to be meaningful to us. It has allowed us to invest in more ways to inform and connect, as well as to employ the lean and nimble team who makes it all happen.

These have been difficult times. Full transparency: Our events series made up a significant portion of our own revenue and companies who previously were involved in advertising have hit the pause button. We know you have had to adapt quickly during the pandemic, and we have to do the same at Brewbound.

In order to maintain our team and continue to produce valuable coverage, we are rolling out a subscription model for our content, starting in mid-August. One subscription fee of $375 will pay for a subscription for 12 months.

Subscriptions will include:

Full access to stories and videos; A daily subscriber version of our newsletter; Access to special virtual events; Weekly interactive video content, including our new Frontlines series; Our video archives, which contain presentations and panels from past and will include future events, as well as Frontlines and other video content.

We’re committed to increasing the value for our community of subscribers over time, including discounted conference tickets, subscriber-only online events, the opportunity to take part in interactive forums and to enjoy the enhancements we are offering to our already extensive, in-depth industry coverage.

Those who sign up now as charter members will receive the following benefits:

Subscriptions that extend beyond the standard 12-month term; charter members receive two additional months. Charter-member discount pricing on digital advertising across Brewbound channels. Our gratitude as well as acknowledgement as a charter member on our site. Discounted access to sister sites BevNET & NOSH at $200 for a 12 month subscription per user.

Note that after the subscription is put in place, some content will remain accessible to anyone, including our podcasts, job boards, and sponsored content; you will be able to read press releases; only story headlines will be viewable for non-subscribers, although some key stories will be free to the public.

On behalf of the entire BevNET.com, Inc. team, thank you for your support to date, and we hope we can count on you to continue as we make this difficult decision.

Very Respectfully,

John Craven, Founder & CEO, BevNET

Justin Kendall, Editor, Brewbound

