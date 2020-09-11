Brew Pipeline Collaborates with Motörhead, Ale Asylum and Global Merchandising Services to Launch Röad Crew Beer in US

MADISON, Wis. — Brew Pipeline, a turnkey national distribution platform, announced today it’s partnering with Wisconsin’s Ale Asylum to brew a new collaboration beer in partnership with Motörhead and Global Merchandising Services. Röad Crew, an American Pale Ale named after rock band Motörhead’s anthem “(We Are) The Road Crew,” from the ground breaking 80’s album “Ace of Spades,” is officially launching in the U.S. beginning next month in celebration of the album’s 40th anniversary. This beer will pay tribute to live music and all of the people behind the scenes that it takes to put on a live production.

“I am delighted that the U.S. now gets to have Röad Crew in their homes regularly, and that our American-based fans can savour this world-class rock-n-roll beer,” says Phil Campbell, guitarist for Motörhead. “It’s as loud and tasty as Motörhead, so enjoy, drink up and enjoy again!”

UK’s craft brewery, Camerons, teamed up with Motörhead to launch a Röad Crew brew in 2015. After being placed in over 1200 locations within the first year, it has gone on to be exported to 22 countries. Brew Pipeline noted the demand in the U.S. and teamed up with Motörhead, Global and Ale Asylum to create this new collaboration beer for fans on this side of the pond. Band members Mikkey Dee & Phil Campbell have contributed to the development of the beer, influencing the flavor profile and ensuring a drinkable brew that can be enjoyed while listening to their music. The team at Ale Asylum has been fans of the band for years and was a natural fit for bringing this rock-inspired beer to life.

“We haven’t rushed our entry into the U.S. market because the partner had to be right, and in Brew Pipeline and Ale Asylum of Wisconsin, we’ve found a great U.S. home for our APA,” says Todd Singerman, manager of Motörhead. “Lem’s insistence that standards be maintained continue to drive everything we do, and this U.S. Röad Crew APA proves that point even further.”

Röad Crew will be sold in 4-packs of 16 oz cans with a suggested retail price of $9.99-10.99, and in kegs. Prices vary due to promotions and individual state taxes.

Product specs include:

* American Pale Ale

* 5% ABV

* Crisp and refreshing, packed with hoppy citrus aromas

Röad Crew will be available for year-round distribution as part of Brew Pipeline’s PORTFOLIO program. It will be available for purchase across the U.S. this fall. A portion of proceeds from the beer will be donated to Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund, providing financial support to touring crews affected at this time. For more information regarding distribution and retail, please email info@brewpipeline.com and follow #WeAreTheRoadCrew on social media.

About Brew Pipeline: Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a turnkey national distribution platform for craft brewers. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. Brew Pipeline is currently importing Brasserie Lagabiere from Quebec, Canada, collaborating on Rosa Stiefel with the Pink Boots Society, and managing national distribution for brewers such as AfterGlow Hard Kombucha, Halyards Ginger Beer, and Proof Artisan Spirits among others. The company is also handling rotation nation for Surly, Hi Wire Brewing and more.For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline.

About Ale Asylum:

Ale Asylum is located in Madison, WI and has been serving the masses topnotch craft beer since 2006. In 2012 they moved to a new facility that is freestanding on 5 acres, 45,000 square feet and offers up an additional 85,000 square feet for expansion when the need arises. Their current facility has allowed them the advantage to brew in a 33 barrel brewhouse, the ability to enhance their sustainable practices and to utilize an automated bottling and canning line. They produce and package all beer on-site, making all-natural and unfiltered beer with impassioned spirit, the way beer should be made.

About Motörhead:

An English rock band formed in June 1975 by bassist, singer, and songwriter Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister, Motörhead quickly rose to great prominence in the British punk and heavy metal scenes. Although they changed their line-up several times, Motörhead never compromised or changed their unique, raging sound, which saw the band and their music become a lifestyle for many people from all genres, whether rockers, punks or alternative.As a power trio, they had particular success in the early 1980s with several successful singles in the UK Top 40. The albums Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades and particularly No Sleep ‘till Hammersmith cemented Motörhead’s reputation as a top-tier rock band. The band is ranked number 26 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Motörhead released 22 studio albums, 13 live recordings, 12 compilation albums, and four EPs over a career spanning 45 years. The Motörhead legacy (and lifestyle) lives strongly on through their music and loyal fans, with the band garnering a nomination for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For more information, visit www.imotorhead.com. Follow @OfficialMotorhead on Instagram and Facebook, @myMotorhead on Twitter. For Motorhead Fan Pages, follow @motorheadfanpage on Instagram and Facebook.

About Global Merchandising Services:

Global Merchandising Services is a music, artist, celebrity and brand merchandise company. Founded by Barry Drinkwater in 2008, with headquarters in London and Los Angeles. The Global team have worked with Motörhead as their exclusive merchandise partner for over 30 years and have been instrumental in developing numerous alcoholic beverages on behalf of Lemmy and Motörhead. For more information, visit www.globalmerchservices.com

