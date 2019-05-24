Boulder Beer Company Releases ‘Gender Fluid Lager’ for Pride Month



BOULDER, Colo – Boulder Beer Company, Colorado’s First Craft Brewery, is excited to announce the release of a new beer brewed specially for Pride Month – Gender Fluid Lager – now available in six-pack cans and draft. Gender Fluid Lager will donate 10% of its proceeds to the Human Rights Campaign.

Since 1979, Boulder Beer Company has been an active member of the community, supporting hundreds of local philanthropic, conservation and educational causes. The idea for Gender Fluid Lager stemmed from wanting to reach out to and offer support to the LGBTQ+ community.

“With this year marking the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and the Pride movement, we thought it appropriate to mark that date with support of our own,” said Dan Weitz, Director of Sales for Boulder Beer. “As a nationally distributed brewery, we’re happy to contribute to the Human Rights Campaign, a nationally recognized organization that is working toward equality for all people.”

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Boulder Beer Company worked with the Denver Queer Business Alliance and QBA member Little Shoes Studios on several marketing projects surrounding Gender Fluid to ensure and promote inclusivity. View the Little Shoes Studio created video here https://youtu.be/QPnZX9mphQQ

A crisp and clean German-style Pilsner, Gender Fluid Lager is straw colored with a slight hop bitterness and subtle earthy aroma. It’s a tasty easy-drinking lager that can be enjoyed by 100% of the population. 5% ABV, 25 IBU.

“From Shake Chocolate Porter to a wide variety of IPAs, Boulder Beer has got a beer for all tastes,” Weitz said. “And with the flavorful drinkability of this beer, Gender Fluid Lager is a beer everyone can take pride in – we certainly do.”

Gender Fluid rolls out on May 24th with a release party at The Pub at Boulder Beer Company on Wilderness Place in Boulder. Between 5:00 – 5:30pm all Pub guests age 21+ will receive a free can of Gender Fluid to celebrate its release. Boulder Beer Company will also donate 10% of its Pub sales that night from 5:00 – 7:00pm to the Human Rights Campaign, so come have some fun, eat and drink, all while supporting a great cause.

Available in 12-ounce six-pack cans and draft, Gender Fluid will be available in many major markets where Boulder Beer is distributed. To search for Gender Fluid, go to https://boulderbeer.com/beer-finder, type in your zip code, and search for accounts that carry this tasty new brew near you.

About Boulder Beer Company

Founded in 1979, Boulder Beer Company has been a pioneer in the craft brewing industry for 40 years. Their passion for innovation keeps their brand mix diverse, offering a taste for every palate. They currently package seven year-round beers along with numerous limited releases offered throughout the year.

Boulder Beer Company’s 40th Anniversary Celebration will take place at the brewery on Wilderness Place in Boulder on Saturday, July 20th, 2019.